Have your say on Croydon’s licensing policy – Newsroom

Croydon Council is seeking residents’ input on its existing licensing policy, which sets out how applications for alcohol sales, entertainment (such as live music) and late-night refreshment are dealt with in the borough.

The council is legally required to review its licensing policy every five years, with the current policy last updated in 2018.

Croydon currently has four Cumulative Impact Areas (CIA’s) in its licensing policy relating specifically to off-licenses, which were introduced after careful consideration of data and evidence provided by Public Health, the Violence Reduction Network, and partners such as the Police, on local levels of alcohol-related crime and harm.

A Cumulative Impact Area enables the council to limit the number of licence applications granted in a specific area, where there is evidence that a high density of licensed premises may be contributing to crime, disorder and public nuisance. A CIA does not impact existing licenses within an area.

Croydon’s existing CIA’s cover the following areas:

As part of the current review, the council proposes to keep these four CIA’s and introduce a new CIA on High Street and Portland Road, South Norwood – again specific to off licenses. These proposals are based on evidence of a rise in local alcohol-related harm in the area in recent years. A map of the proposed area is available online.

Residents are encouraged to read the consultation documents and provide their views on Croydon’s review of its licensing policy via an online survey. The consultation closes at 11.59 pm on Tuesday, 15 November 2022.

An updated policy will then be presented to the council’s licensing committee before going to Full Council for approval in December.

“Licensing can be a useful tool to limit alcohol-related harm and anti-social behaviour around our borough, without negatively impacting on existing local businesses or residents. The council can and will continue to play a role, alongside our residents, businesses, community, health, and law enforcement partners to ensure Croydon is a place in which everyone feels safe and welcomed.

“With the right council support, I strongly believe we can help all our neighbourhoods to thrive and restore pride across our borough. I would encourage residents, particularly those living and working locally, to let us know their thoughts on our licensing policy and proposals.”

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon