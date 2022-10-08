Monday 10 October is World Mental Health Day 2022





Mental health issues can affect anyone, at any time. As we return to fast-paced life, taking a moment to pause and reflect on ourselves is rarely at the top of our to-do list.

The theme of World Mental Health Day this year is ensuring mental health and wellbeing for all becomes a global priority, but this starts with focussing on and prioritising your own mental health.

This day is a prompt for us to reignite our efforts to protect and improve our mental health. It is an opportunity to talk openly about how we are feeling and a reminder to reach out if you are struggling.

Due to Coronavirus we all experienced isolation, and the move towards working from home means many of us still spend time alone. We might have had other health stresses or feel anxious about the current news and climate.

As the winter nears and the days get shorter, our regular routines can be disrupted, so it’s a great time to remind ourselves of the basics.

On World Mental Health Day we are encouraged to take an hour out to reflect on our lives, and where we might implement some positive habits.

This isn’t just for those already affected, prevention is just as important as a cure.

The charity Mind has outlined 5 steps we can take today to begin making positive changes or creating healthy habits:

Connect with other people Be physically active Practice mindfulness Learn a new skill Give to others

However, if you feel like talking might be more helpful, or you need more urgent support there are plenty of free services that can help.

If you’re a young person or supporting a young person, try Kooth, an online community, or Young Minds for advice.

For support for adults, you can visit Qwell to reach out directly to a professional, or Talkworks which can provide a therapy service.