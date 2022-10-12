Volunteers needed for School Appeal Panels in Cornwall

Volunteers who are passionate about education are needed on school panels that hear appeals about admissions and exclusions.

School Appeal Panel members are responsible for considering cases when parents or guardians are not happy with the outcome of their school application or wish their child’s exclusion from school to be reviewed.

Each Panel is made up of three panel members, who listen to both sides of the situation and reach a decision on behalf of all parties. Panel Members may or may not have experience in education.

A trained clerk is also present who gives advice on procedures to make sure the law and regulations are complied with.

To become a volunteer, you won’t need any specialist knowledge but will need to:

Be available for one to two days a month with potential for more during busy periods (typically May to July).

Be able to listen to two sides of an argument impartially, without being swayed by emotion.

Access information sent by email and attend and interact fully with online meetings.

Be conscious of the need for complete confidentiality and discretion.

Be able to engage with people from all backgrounds and walks of life.

Ideally have a background of decision-making but this is not a requirement.

Full training will be provided and the next training session is on November 10th this year. Travel and subsistence expenses will be paid should you need to travel although the majority of appeals are heard via MS Teams.

To find out more email the information below to educationappeals@cornwall.gov.uk:

Full name

Address

Contact telephone number/s

Email address

Short description of why you would like to become a Member of the Panel and the attributes you feel you will be able to bring to the role.

A short description of your experience/background.

Names of two referees, one of whom should hold a professional position, such as, but not exclusive of, a doctor, nurse, lawyer, teacher, Member or employee of a professional body.

Following a shortlisting process, an informal meeting will be held online to discuss the role.

Membership of Appeal Panels is constituted in accordance with the School Standards and Framework Act 1998 and some people may not be eligible to serve, including current Cornwall Council employees or Members of the Authority.

Press release published on October 11, 2022.