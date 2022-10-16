Tap for change for North Devon’s rough sleepers

An initiative that aims to encourage donations for homeless charities in North Devon has been bolstered by a new pay point in Barnstaple town centre.

The “Tap for North Devon” campaign is funded by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s ‘Safer Towns’ Funding and delivered through North Devon and Torridge Community Safety Partnership (CSP), which includes a number of agencies, including the area’s district and county councils and Devon and Cornwall Police. The initiative aims to enhance support for local homeless charities, Encompass Southwest and Freedom Community Alliance, through easily accessible donation points situated throughout Barnstaple.

The new pay point is positioned at the Gammon Walk side of Green Lanes. Each tap on a payment device with a contactless credit or debit card takes a £3 donation. This is then split equally between the two charities, which specialise in working with vulnerable rough sleepers and providing tailored support to improve each individuals’ quality of life.

North Devon Council’s Service Lead Housing, Vulnerable Persons and Community Safety, Natasha Rowland says: “Whilst we totally understand people’s desire to try and help by handing out spare change, doing so often brings a negative outcome as spare change can be used to fund addictions which exacerbates the crux of the problem. “We, together with our partner agencies, are working really hard to support vulnerable people and help them off the streets, which includes lots of measures to address underlying issues or substance abuse. Donating through Tap for North Devon, or offering up your time of funds direct to a local homelessness charity helps us to offer vulnerable rough sleepers a really meaningful opportunity at real change, rather than just spare change.” Phil Noall, Chief Executive of Freedom Community Alliance says – “We really like this initiative as it provides members of the public an opportunity to do something practical and meaningful in a matter of seconds that helps towards the solution rather than compounding the problem. Funds generated by this initiative will go towards the provision of food and refreshments at The Freedom Centre where there is also a multi-agency team on hand to respond to the needs of those who attend. “Sadly, street begging can be very lucrative and is often a reason why rough sleepers don’t engage with the services that are set up to help them. We know many people want to support Rough Sleepers which is fantastic and this initiative enables you to do so knowing that the funds will be used for the purpose intended.”

Tap for North Devon is part of the broader Spare Change or Real Change initiative, which was launched by the North Devon and Torridge CSP. The aim of the campaign is to change the way people who beg are approached in order to provide a long-term solution to their situation. The campaign asks residents and visitors to think twice before handing out money to the town’s rough sleepers because doing so does not tackle the underlying issues that are causing the homelessness and may in fact make the situation worse by funding life-threatening addictions.

Instead, the partner agencies believe the solution is to build relationships with Barnstaple’s rough sleepers, and by sharing information with local charities, police and other agencies they can gain an understanding of each individual’s background and needs. The eventual aim is to get rough sleepers off the streets into housing and in a position to access the support they need.

Anyone who believes they are at risk of becoming homeless should get in touch with North Devon Council as soon as possible on 01271 388870 or email customerservices@northdevon.gov.uk.