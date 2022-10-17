Affordable Warmth Charter recommended to Cabinet

A new Affordable Warmth Charter which will help organisations work together to help make sure residents live in warm, healthy, energy-efficient homes will be discussed by our Cabinet at their next meeting on Wednesday 20 October.

Cabinet will be asked to approve plans for a charter which will bring together partner organisations across the borough to share knowledge, expertise and resources on tackling the health inequalities caused by fuel poverty.

Plans for the charter began well before the scale of the current cost of living crisis emerged. Rising energy costs mean the benefits of the charter for local people will be even greater.

Partners signing up to the charter will make a pledge using one or more of the five key priorities:

Energy efficient homes

Affordable energy

Employment, Education, and skills

Partnership Working

Low Carbon Commitments

Partners who make this commitment will be awarded the Affordable Warmth Charter Mark to display on websites and literature.

Cllr Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “Tackling poverty and addressing the related inequalities is not new for us as a council; however, the scale of the current crisis is extraordinary.

“As a council, we have our own financial challenges with increases in fuel bills, goods, and services. We know people need support, but the council hasn’t got the money to fund all the things that people need.

“What we can do is maximise the impact of the help we can provide, helping local people get the financial support, information and advice they need, and supporting community initiatives into action. The Affordable Warmth Charter is an important part of helping us do that. The charter will make sure a range of organisations including housing agencies work together to make the most of any opportunity to improve access to affordable warmth in people’s homes.”