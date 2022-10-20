Lord Mayor’s Christmas Tree festival returns to Hull Minster

Business and organisations have been invited to take part the Lord Mayor’s Christmas Tree Festival, as it returns to Hull Minster next month.

The event, which sees decorated Christmas trees displayed in the Minster, will take place Tuesday 29 November until Saturday 17 December.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Christine Randall, said: “The Christmas tree festival is a fabulous start to the festive season and I’m really looking forward to seeing what designs are entered this year.

“Everyone entering will receive a certificate of thanks.”

Organisations can either enter a decorated tree or can offer to sponsor one for the event.

Funds will be raised for the Lord Mayor’s Charity Appeal Fund, which this year supports The Charterhouse Hull and The Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) Benevolent Fund.

For more information or to get involved in the event, call the Civic Office on 01482 615093.