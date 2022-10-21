Free half term fun coming to Hull next week

Free and low cost holiday leisure activities are back for the half term holidays.

The leisure and parks programme is provided by Hull Culture and Leisure and will run Monday 24 – Friday 28 October across the city.

Free junior swimming sessions will run throughout the week, alongside a range of Halloween-themed events at Pickering Park Aviary and the Animal Education Centre in East Park.

A new fun, float and splash session will take place at Beverley Road Baths along with the ever-popular disco dive at Woodford Leisure Centre, as well as ice skating sessions at Hull Arena.

New for this half term will be indoor short tennis sessions at Ennerdale and Costello Stadium, and in addition, juniors only pay £1 with every paying adult for a round of golf at selected times at Sutton Golf Course, with junior equipment being provided free of charge.

Councillor Alison Collinson, Chair of Hull Culture and Leisure said: “This is a fantastic programme of activities that offers a whole host of free and low cost activities to suit children and young people of all ages. There really is something for everyone and I’m sure will be extremely popular.”

Information about the full half term programme and access to booking can be found here or you can visit leisure centres for booking.