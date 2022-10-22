180 Coventry students take part in Rugby League World Cup schools’ tournament – Coventry City Council

Coventry schools took part in their very own rugby league tournament ahead of the Rugby League World Cup 2021 (RLWC2021) coming to Coventry today.

20 primary and two secondary schools took part in the tournament that was supported by RLWC2021 team. The RLWC2021 mascot, RugBee, came to cheer them on alongside having the men’s World Cup trophy present at the tournament.

The event was organised and delivered by CV Life’s Engage! team, School Games Organisers and Coventry City Council.

The tournament followed rugby league rules and saw Stoke Primary School, Christ the King Catholic Primary and Grange Farm Primary School along with Stoke Park School take the winning titles, while all demonstrated great teamwork.

Cllr Kamran Caan, Cabinet Member – Public Health and Sport, said: “It was brilliant to get local children involved in the Rugby League World Cup activity this week. The school tournament was fantastic, and it was good to see the children enjoying themselves as a celebration of yet another major sporting event taking place in Coventry.

“It is really important that we deliver activity related to the major sports events we are hosting in our communities and school environments to ensure that everyone can get a piece of the action, get active and enjoy what’s on offer in the city. Well done to all of the children who took part.

“I look forward to seeing the game today and wish all of the players good luck.”

Stuart Bird, CV Life Business Process Manager said: “We’ve hosted three competitions with tag rugby to celebrate the Rugby League World Cup coming to the city. We run competitions throughout the academic year, but this was a one-off special in terms of celebrating the tournament.

“The kids really enjoyed it and it’s great for them to have the experience of seeing an international trophy at a local, educational level.”

Coventry’s School Games Organisers, Danny Kingham and Stuart Davoile, said: “The tournament was amazing. So many schools across the city took part and enjoyed themselves.

“It wasn’t about winning today, it was about showing the kids another sport and showing them that they are a part of celebrating the Rugby League World Cup coming to Coventry.

“We hope all the students and teachers enjoyed playing and being a part of it and we look forward to our next School Games event in the city.”

There are still some tickets left for the Australia v Scotland match at Coventry Building Society Arena, taking place today, 21 October at 7.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased online