Learn how to make almost anything with Fab Lab’s free courses

Join Sandwell College’s Fab Lab for an exciting mix of courses this Autumn, covering all things making, digital and fabrication.

Fab Lab is a makerspace – a place where you can make almost anything. We are equipped with high-tech equipment and fabrication machines to help you create, invent or design something new.

All our courses are free and open to everyone. Complete our Course Registration form to attend an event.

3D Printing for Beginners

Monday 24th October 9:30 – 12:00

Fab Lab, Central St Michael’s Sixth Form

Learn how a 3D Printer works and how you can use it to print a wide variety of different objects in different colours and materials.

Make your own 3D models with Fusion 360

Monday 7th November

9:30 – 12:00

Fab Lab, Central St Michael’s Sixth Form

Learn the basics of Autodesk Fusion 360 – a powerful piece of industry-standard software that you can use to create your own 3D models and designs for 3D printing.

Virtual Reality for Beginners

Monday 21st November

9:30 – 12:00

Fab Lab, Central St Michael’s Sixth Form

Experience the wonders of Virtual Reality – and see how you can use this exciting new technology for education and design. In this hands-on session, you’ll get the chance to work with a variety of different interactive apps and programs that are rapidly transforming the way people work and learn.

3D Scanning for Beginners

Monday 5th December

9:30 – 12:00

Fab Lab, Central St Michael’s Sixth Form

Learn how to scan real-life objects with a 3D scanner and convert them into 3D models for a wide variety of uses, such as 3D printing, digital twins, virtual and augmented reality.

To register for a course, please use the link below:

https://fab-lab-sandwell.involve.me/fab-lab-course-registration