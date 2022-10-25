Global bank to give students unique careers advice in jobs clinic » Babergh Mid Suffolk

Young people looking for help, advice or an insight into a new career can attend a fantastic session this week, with advice from global employer and high street bank HSBC.

The event is part of Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Council’s Careeriosity programme, a skills and education initiative led by Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils, which aims to inform young people about the fantastic and varied range of jobs available in Suffolk and how to access them.

The session with HSBC will focus on the skills everyone needs to successfully apply and interview for jobs in an ever-changing employment market, and finding the qualities that make you stand out as a candidate.

Cllr Harry Richardson, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for Economic Growth, said:

I am delighted that HSBC are partnering with us to deliver a unique and exciting careers event for young people. Their expertise and advice will provide a huge boost to those who are looking for their first job, either in banking or in a number of other sectors, and also provide excellent tips on how to approach the search for a new job.”

The online event will cover CV writing, interview skills, question types and how to present yourself to a potential employer. It will also cover the career opportunities in HSBC Wealth and Personal Banking. Roles in banking can vary from helping customers carry out day-to-day banking, to offering tailored support to business owners and internationally mobile customers.

Cllr John Ward, Babergh District Council leader and cabinet member for Economic Development, said:

This opportunity is not to be missed – there will be a wealth of knowledge to tap into to help young people move into work and move into new jobs. Events in the Careeriosity programme are free to attend and I would encourage young people to come along not only to find out about specific career paths, but also to learn more about what Careeriosity can do.”

The session will take place on Wednesday 26 October 2022, 10am-12pm, for young people 13-24 years. Book your place through the Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Council website.