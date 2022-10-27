Leading lights from the music industry head to Liverpool to inspire future generation

A brand new event aimed at inspiring the next generation of music creators and industry professionals is taking place in Liverpool on Saturday 26 November.

Open Sauce will bring together around 150 16 to 25 year olds who want to take their creative and professional practice up a notch by learning from top figures in the music industry.

Taking place in The Spine building, some of the leading minds and organisations in the business will be sharing their insights and experience.

Speakers include artists such as Lapsley, Jamie Webster and Red Rum Club and on the line-up of industry professionals are:

Artist manager and director of Starwood Management Rob Swerdlow

Record label Chief Executive and manager of Mancunian rapper Aitch, Michael Adex

YouTube Music’s Artist Relations Manager, Sheniece Charway

Director and Founder of The Music Federation and blogger Achal Dhillon

Spotify’s Head of Artist Relations and Partnerships International, Bryan Johnson

BBC Music Introducing Producer, Fuzz Chaudhrey

Music Psychologist, Natasha Hendry

Pioneer of Web 3.0 and music partnerships, Jay Udo-Udoma of Polygon8

Subjects up for discussion will include artistic liberation and execution, independence, pathways, utilising data, Web 3.0, networking and mental health and wellbeing.

Tickets for the event, which runs from 10am to 6pm, cost just £5 per person. Lunch and a goodie bag are included. Head to the dedicated page on the LIMF Academy website for tickets and more information.

The event has been organised by the team behind LIMF Academy – an award-winning talent development programme which has a proven track record of improving skills and career opportunities for emerging music talent across the city region. The programme forms a vital part of Liverpool’s UNESCO City of Music status.

LIMF Academy is funded by Liverpool City Council.