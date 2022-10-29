Easton College | Honorary degree for chef Richard Bainbridge



24th October 2022

Chef Richard Bainbridge was awarded an Honorary Doctorate at Saturday’s Easton College and City College Norwich graduation.

Mr Bainbridge grew up in Hellesdon and, whilst bright, struggled at school with dyslexia. He began his journey at a young age as a pot washer in the local pub kitchen and was inspired to learn more.

He studied Hospitality and Catering at City College Norwich where his passion was ignited and he discovered he could thrive with the guidance of his lecturers.

He went on to work at Michelin-starred Morston Hall, Holt and then for Michel Roux Senior at the 3 Michelin-starred Waterside Inn in Bray, Berkshire.

During his career he has worked in some of the most prestigious kitchens in the UK, US, New Zealand and Ireland, before opening Benedicts in 2015.

In the same year, he conquered BBC’s ‘Great British Menu’ on his fourth appearance on the show, which celebrated 100 years of the Women’s Institute. Richard produced both the starter and dessert course. He is one of the most successful participants on the programme.

He has returned to ‘Great British Menu’ as a veteran judge, is a frequent guest on BBC’s ‘Saturday Kitchen Live’ and has also appeared on ITV, Channel 4 and Food Network.

Richard Bainbridge signing the conferment of his honorary doctorate in the Bowerbank room at Norwich Cathedral.

The award of an Honorary Doctorate recognises not only Mr Bainbridge’s considerable contribution to hospitality, but also his wider work in education and outreach and charitable endeavours.

He encourages the next generation in the local community by regularly working with schools and colleges to ignite passion about food, its origins and the hospitality industry. He is proactive in discovering new talent in his own kitchen and furthermore, shares his expertise with the next generation by giving masterclasses, talks and demonstrations.

Mr Bainbridge has also raised funds for many notable causes such as Macmillan Cancer Support, Nelson’s Journey, East Anglian Air Ambulance, and local homeless charities.