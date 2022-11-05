Motorists urged to plan ahead in the run up to the festive season

Leeds City Council is advising motorists to plan ahead when travelling into the city centre in the run up to the festive season, allowing extra time for journeys or using alternative methods of transport to avoid becoming caught in congestion.

The city is hosting a number of events including the Rugby League World Cup, alongside the ongoing major highways improvements schemes such as City Square and the industrial action affecting rail services.

More people will also be preparing for Christmas and the city expects to see even greater visitor numbers in the run up to the festive season.

The council is urging people to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time to avoid being affected.

Leeds City Councillor Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “Last weekend saw one of the busiest footfall in the city this year. We’re expecting more people to visit, putting added pressure on an already busy city centre road network.

“Planning your journey in advance can help avoid being affected by any congestion, so you can make the most of your visit to the city centre.”

Park and Ride, and alternative routes around the city

Alternative ways to travel into and around the city include:

Leeds has three Park and Ride sites located at Stourton, Elland Road and Temple Green. Cheaper than city centre parking with electric buses running every 10-15 minutes, direct into the centre. Adult return fares are £3 before 3pm and only £1 after with up to three children travelling free with every fare paying adult.

Customers can plan a journey by public transport using Moovit. Further information for rail passengers on strike affected services is available on the National Rail website.

Cycling or walking into the city.

Motorists who have no option other than to drive should consider travelling outside of peak times where possible, or use alternative routes which do not pass through the city centre, such as using Junction 4 of the M621 instead of Junction 3.

A map of alternative routes has been produced along with directions to a number of key destinations, which all avoid using Junction 3 of the M621 leading on to the route towards City Square where major highways works are currently underway.

The dedicated webpage http://www.leeds.gov.uk/planahead contains details of ongoing works around the city centre, along with links to the national one.network system showing all planned utility and roadworks across Leeds. Visitors can also sign up to receive regular email updates.

City Square and Leeds Bridge bus gates – don’t get caught on camera

Bus gates have been introduced on Bishopgate into City Square and on Leeds Bridge travelling onto Lower Briggate which help ensure public transport services are not delayed.

Private motorists who travel through these bus gates face the prospect of a penalty charge notice.

Cllr Hayden said: “These bus gates are crucial to help keep buses moving, and in the case of City Square it’s also important to ensure the safety of colleagues working on-site and members of the public.

“By planning your journey in advance and being aware of these bus gates, you can not only avoid disruption and congestion but also avoid the additional expense of a penalty charge notice.”

