Guildford College running free Business Sales workshop in December

The Institute of Sales Professionals is launching a series of free masterclasses to boost the selling skills of small businesses. Transforming Sales Results is an intensive eight-hour workshop, being held at Colleges around the region with a group at Guildford College starting on 1 December.

The workshop, delivered over two evenings, sets out the knowledge and skills to improve sales results and win solid and sustainable business. The skills learnt during the short course can be put into practice immediately and will also support long-term improvement in business performance.

After finishing the workshop, delegates will leave with a completed workbook containing a sales action plan under the following headings, which mirror the structure of the course:

How your business operates now

Introducing professional, business-to-business (B2B) selling

Generating a ‘pipeline’

Qualifying and quantifying customer issues

Winning business

Growing your business

Further details are provided on the ISP website here.

Dates and Booking Links

The Guildford College sessions will run on the following dates:

Classroom Session 1 – (3.5 hours) – Thursday 1 December 2022, 5pm – 8.30pm

Classroom Session 2 – (3.5 hours) – Thursday 8 December 2022, 5pm – 8.30pm

Review Session (online, 1 hour) – Wednesday 10 December 2022, 5pm – 6pm

To choose the Guildford College session, click 1 December on the ‘Attendee Selections’ tab.

Places are limited to 15.

The course is free thanks to a partnership with the Department for Education.



