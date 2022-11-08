Manchester biologist gets prestigious lifetime award

Past recipients include Professor Irving Shapiro, the Anthony and Gertrude DePalma Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and Director of Orthopaedic Research at Thomas Jefferson University, Professor Peter Roughley, Shriners Hospital for Children, Montreal, Jill Urban, PhD, Senior Research fellow Emeritus in the Department of Physiology, Anatomy and Genetics Oxford University and Professor Michele Battie, University of Alberta.

The Lifetime Achievement Award carries an honorarium of $1,000 and a commemorative plaque. The formal presentation of the award will take place during the PSRS 6th International Spine Research Symposium, November 6-10, in, Pennsylvania.

Professor Hoyland said: “I am truly honoured to receive this prestigious award from the ORS PSRS and thank those who nominated me. I am very grateful for the recognition I have received for my research work into the biology of the intervertebral disc and the pathogenesis of disc degeneration – a major cause of low back pain.

“Of course, it isn’t just me that has achieved this but the team of researchers I have worked with and the infrastructure provided at The University of Manchester that has enabled me to progress research in this area over the last 20 or so years to make a substantial impact in the field and thus I would like to say a huge thank you to all those I have worked with.”