Recycle your food to help cut waste and carbon

The campaign, called ‘Food Waste – It All Adds Up’, will highlight how residents can reduce their food waste and recycle their leftovers.

It has been launched by the Gloucestershire Resources and Waste Partnership, which includes the county council and the six district councils, and will show how reducing food waste at home could save a family of four around £700 a year.

About 55,000 tonnes of domestic food waste were created in the county last year and 137,500 tonnes of CO2 are created producing and transporting this food. That’s roughly the same amount of CO2 as taking 12 per cent of Gloucestershire’s cars off the road for a year.

The campaign will highlight how to reduce food waste throughout the year and especially at Christmas, as well as providing general tips to make the most of the food we buy and save money along the way.

It will also look at other areas including how to use fridges most efficiently, how to store leftovers, how and what to freeze and how to shop to reduce waste.

Some top tips include:

Be organised – make a list of what you need before you shop

Make it last – buy food suitable for freezing and set your fridge to 5℃ to help keep your food fresh for longer

Make the most of leftovers – go to lovefoodhatewaste.com/recipes for some creative ideas on using up ingredients

Any food waste that can’t be avoided can be put into food caddies for recycling, which is made into gas, to power our homes, and fertiliser for growing food. Many people in Gloucestershire already recycle food waste, but we want to encourage more people to use their caddies to help reduce the harmful impacts of not doing so.

During the campaign the county council’s waste team will be out and about talking to residents about how to get the most out of food purchases, saving money and avoiding waste.

For more information on the campaign go to gloucestershirerecycles.com/food

Cllr David Gray, cabinet member for environment and planning, said: “I would encourage residents to try some of the tips and suggestions in this campaign to help reduce our carbon footprint. Reducing and recycling food waste is a great way to save money and help the environment.”

