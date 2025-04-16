Amid rising global concern over technology’s effect on mental health, Brazil’s top telecom provider, Vivo, has teamed up with creative powerhouse Africa Creative to unveil a compelling new campaign on smartphone dependency.

Titled “Toxic Relationship,” the campaign shines a spotlight on the emotional toll of excessive screen time, especially among youth. Featuring Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 anthem “jealousy, jealousy”, the initiative aims to raise awareness around digital wellness and encourage healthier tech habits.

The campaign responds to alarming statistics from the 2024 Mental Health Panorama, conducted by Instituto Cactus and AtlasIntel, which found that 40% of respondents report that likes and comments on social media significantly affect their self-esteem—a dependence on external validation especially prevalent among teens and young adults. The same study reveals that 45% of Brazilians aged 15 to 29 feel intense social media use negatively impacts their mental health, contributing to increased anxiety and depression.

Brazil currently leads Latin America in anxiety and depression cases, with the World Health Organization reporting that 5.8% of the country’s population—approximately 11.7 million people—suffer from depression. Additionally, research from VTrends, Vivo’s insights hub, shows that 51% of people lose track of time while using mobile devices.

“As technology takes up more and more space in our lives, we need to find healthier, more balanced ways to engage with our cell phones,” says Marina Daineze, Brand and Communications Director at Vivo. “This is a global and intergenerational issue, and as both an industry leader and a human-centered brand, we believe it’s essential to foster this dialogue.”

The centerpiece of the campaign is a film titled “Toxic Relationship,” which portrays a young woman so absorbed in her smartphone that she fails to notice how the digital world is consuming her life.

The use of Rodrigo’s “jealousy, jealousy” was chosen specifically for its lyrics about social media’s potential downsides in exacerbating emotional trauma as well as for the pop star’s strong connection with Generation Z. Taken together, the imagery and soundtrack serves as a powerful metaphor for the unhealthy attachments many have developed with their devices.

“Rapid tech advances have left everyone — parents, educators, regulators, academics, and young people in particular — scrambling to fully understand the implications of our hyperconnected culture,” says Mariana Sá, Co-CCO at Africa Creative. “We believe brands must be part of the solution by elevating the dialogue around tech and self-esteem. This campaign’s aim is to spark reflection and encourage more responsible choices. Our work also represents a strategic step in positioning Vivo as an active voice in promoting the conscious use of technology.”

This initiative is part of Vivo’s ongoing commitment to encouraging balanced technology use. The telecommunications giant has consistently taken a proactive stance on digital wellbeing, recognizing its responsibility as an industry leader to promote healthier relationships with technology.

The “Toxic Relationship” campaign invites consumers to set boundaries with their smartphones and develop more mindful digital habits. Through this initiative, Vivo aims to spark meaningful conversations about technology’s role in our lives and encourage users to take control of their screen time.