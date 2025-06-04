After the success of The Journey with Visit Singapore, social-first agency Komodo returns with a bold new campaign: Meet Me In Malta: The Social Bucket List. In collaboration with Visit Malta, the initiative targets Gen Z and Millennial travellers from the US, Australia, Europe, and Ireland, using gamified storytelling, live audience interaction, and a globally curated creator lineup to spotlight Malta as a must-visit destination.

Building on the successful formula of The Journey, which generated over 50 million impressions and a 32% follower uplift for Visit Singapore, the Malta campaign will see top TikTok creators complete a curated series of bucket list adventures across Malta’s iconic regions: the stunning sister islands of Gozo and Comino, the historic streets of Valletta, and the ancient cities of Mdina and Rabat. Meanwhile, audiences will guide the journey, voting in polls, solving clues, and influencing what happens next.

From kayaking the Blue Lagoon in Comino and dancing at hidden beach parties, to late-night discoveries in Malta’s vibrant nightlife scene, wine tasting at the Inquisitors Palace, discovering Casa Rocca Poccila and uncovering local culinary delights like the perfect Ftira sandwich, The Social Bucket List is set to inspire Gen Z and Millennial travellers to pick Malta over other popular Mediterranean destinations.

Whether it’s crafting Gen Z horoscopes with local mystics, joining a traditional regatta crew in the Grand Harbour, or navigating Mdina’s winding alleys in search of the best views, every challenge is made to be shared, and shaped by the community watching. Creators will post in real-time across TikTok and Instagram, with challenges framed as cryptic missions that lean into Gen Z behaviours like trend-chasing, co-creation and chaotic spontaneity.

Visit Malta hopes that the creators’ young followers will add Malta to their bucket lists as well as the campaign aiding in the island’s diversification of its tourism market by attracting new regions and emerging markets.

Nick Seymour, co-founder at Komodo, comments: “Younger audiences don’t want ads – they want experiences.

“With Meet Me In Malta, we’re turning travel marketing into entertainment. This campaign is about placing creators and their followers in the driving seat – solving clues, unlocking hidden gems, and discovering a version of Malta they won’t find in a brochure. Along with The Journey, this campaign represents a new era of influencer marketing, one that prioritises authenticity, engagement, and audience participation.

“We’ve seen first-hand the power that influencers, social media and particularly TikTok can have on a destination and how creator partnerships are revolutionising marketing strategies, breaking traditional rules and delivering superior results.”

Mr Carlo Micallef, CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority, comments: “VisitMalta believes that the future of tourism lies in emotional connection and cultural discovery and with ‘Meet Me In Malta’, we are inviting a new generation of travellers to engage with our islands in a way that is authentic, immersive, and community-driven. By meeting the next generation where they are, on platforms like TikTok, we’re ensuring Malta and Gozo remain both relevant and remarkable on the world stage. This initiative is a strategic step in attracting quality tourism from emerging markets, by showcasing the very soul of the Maltese Islands through the voices and experiences of global creators.”

Komodo is already in talks with tourism boards around the world to roll out similar campaigns under The Journey umbrella, where tourism becomes the content, allowing social audiences to become part of the adventure.