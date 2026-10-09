What the Obama Presidential Center Playground Has to Offer Families

The Obama Presidential Center playground sprawls across approximately 21,000 square feet on Chicago’s South Side, and for families visiting the newly opened campus, it is one of the most considered outdoor play spaces in the city, according to the Obama Foundation’s September 2025 construction update. Here is what parents should know before they go.

How the Obama Presidential Center Playground Is Laid Out

The play space sits within the 19.3-acre campus in Jackson Park and is split across two levels. A lower area called The Duck is signed for ages 2 to 5 and includes a sandbox, a water fountain play area, and a giant frog-and-lily-pad structure. A larger upper section is designated for ages 5 to 12, with two nest swings at the northernmost edge labelled for children of all ages.

Connecting the two levels are two long metal slides shaded by a sail canopy, a detail confirmed in the Obama Foundation’s October 2025 construction update, which also notes that the playground’s split-log structural elements were made from trees removed on-site during construction. The slides are fast: one young visitor summed it up as ‘That was fast. Too fast.’ before promptly going back for three more turns.

A dragonfly-shaped climbing structure in the upper area rewards a closer look. Strategically placed handgrips invite children to climb on top, suspended nets let them rest inside the insect’s body, and the whole thing contains several useful hide-and-seek spots.

The bi-level layout does carry a practical caveat. With multiple zones on different levels, keeping an eye on more than one child simultaneously is genuinely difficult. Caregivers with young or very active children will likely want to focus on one designated area at a time rather than letting kids roam freely across both levels.

Practical Details: Access, Hours, and What to Bring

The campus address is 6001 S. Stony Island Ave., and grounds are open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., with building hours varying by facility, per the Obama Foundation’s campus visit page. The playground sits just north of the entrance closest to Home Court, the 60,000-square-foot athletic facility on the campus.

Both playground entrances were staffed by security guards during a recent weekday evening visit. Multiple hydration stations are positioned in and around the play area, with good water pressure on the fountains. Restrooms are a short walk from the south entrance, and additional facilities are available inside the Home Court building when it is open.

Most of the campus plantings are young, leaving the playground quite exposed to the sun. Sunscreen and hats are worth packing, particularly for visits during peak daylight hours. Ramps and smooth paths give strollers, scooters, and wheelchairs access to both levels. A small number of swings includes two that accommodate riders requiring ADA-compliant equipment.

Families should also plan ahead for museum tickets. WBEZ Chicago reported that opening-weekend tickets sold out within hours of becoming available at the centre’s June 2026 opening, and Illinois Free Days reservations on Tuesdays were already sold out past October at that point.

Home Court and the Wider Campus

Directly adjacent to the playground, Home Court was designed by Moody Nolan, described as the largest Black-owned architecture firm in the United States, and was built by Elevate Design Build Group. The facility includes an NBA regulation-size basketball court, two crossway practice courts, multipurpose rooms, and iconic phrases from President Obama emblazoned on the court floor, per the Obama Foundation’s December 2025 construction update. The building is heated and cooled primarily through geothermal energy as part of a campus-wide commitment to avoiding fossil fuels.

The campus landscape, designed by Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, involved a collaboration with the City of Chicago to remove a six-lane road that had previously divided Jackson Park. That removal created a direct link between the OPC grounds, the Jackson Park Lagoon, and surrounding park areas. The Home Court campus page notes the building’s place within that broader landscape strategy.

Jackson Park itself is worth factoring into the visit. Wooded Island, reachable via two pedestrian bridges, includes the Garden of the Phoenix and an Osaka garden with a one-way walking path. The nearby Griffin Museum of Science and Industry is roughly a 10-minute walk north and pairs well as a full-day outing.

With Illinois Free Days filling up quickly, families planning a visit should check availability on the Obama Foundation’s website as early as possible.