Horse Racing win for CAFRE

June 7, 2022

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) Enniskillen Campus specialises in the provision of equine education and training. With three dedicated units; breeding, equitation and racing the college supports the education and development of those entering the equine industry.

Under the guidance of CAFRE Equine Instructor Corrie Auchterlonie the student Racing Club were victorious at a recent Point to Point meeting at Largy.

The college entered three horses into the races. Two ran in the winner’s contest; The Bolder Boy and Boro Melody. One horse ran in the six year old and upwards Geldings Maiden; Sizing Joshua.

Equine Management Honour’s Degree student Jordan Ratcliffe (Killone) and Brian Barry (Novice rider) rode in the winner’s contest. Jordan led the field on The Bolder Boy (known as Bolder to his friends), jumping immaculately and travelling very well throughout the race. Boro Melody (Charlie to his friends) with Brian on board sat behind around forth position. As the race came to the closing stages, Bolder and Jordan stayed on resolutely to take third place. Charlie ridden by Brian swept past the pack coming into the home straight to take the winning spot! The students in attendance cheered! Many congratulations were given from other trainers, race goers and industry members in support.

Equine Instructor – Corrie Auchterlonie BSc (Hons) Degree in Equine Management student Manon Varenne, France, enjoys the win at Largy Point to Point.

The Racing Yard at Enniskillen Campus has been a hub of activity with students all year. This has shown in the consistent results throughout the racing season. Achieving a winner has really provided a boost to the yard and to all the students involved.

The opportunity to learn how to ride a racehorse is open to students from Level 2 through to BSc Hons Degree, (depending on riding ability). We highly recommend giving it a go to learn a new skill.

The initial UCAS deadline for September 2022 applications was 26th January 2022 but late applications for the Foundation Degree and Honour’s Degree in Equine Management are still being accepted. Applications for Further Education courses are completed through the CAFRE website www.cafre.ac.uk.

If you are considering studying an equine qualification at Enniskillen Campus you can book a campus tour. The next Enniskillen Campus tour is taking place on Saturday 11th June.