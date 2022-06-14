A lift for the elevator and escalator industry with annual symposium

Elevator and escalator engineers can get an ‘express lift’ to the latest research from around the world with the annual sector symposium.

Speakers at the annual event – to be held this year from 21-23 September 2022 at the Hilton in Northampton and online – include industry experts, academics and postgraduate students.

The full conference program with abstracts can be found on the Symposium’s website and this year there will be four paper presentations from UON speakers:

Fire protection systems for the lift industry.

Detections and investigations of the damage in automatic power-operated lift doors.

The effect of artificial intelligence on service operations and personnel.

The ‘Woodstock lift’ (a historical lift in a private residence).

This year, the Symposium – which is organised by The Lift and Escalator Symposium Educational Trust supported by the University of Northampton in partnership with the CIBSE Lifts Group and the Lift and Escalator Industry Association – will also see the official launch of the Lift and Escalator Library, a repository of lift and escalator technology research papers and documents.

Stefan Kaczmarczyk, Professor of Applied Mechanics at the University of Northampton, said: “This is the first time in two years we will hold our annual event in person, giving an extra ‘lift’ to the array of research that leaders in their fields will discuss.

“The event is open to all industry professionals, and the team and I are looking forward to welcoming people, either in-person or online.”

To book a place and for details about how to join online, see the official webpage.