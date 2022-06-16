Bournemouth Commuter Challenge – the results are in Bournemouth Commuter Challenge – the results are in



Posted on Friday 3rd November 2017

Commuters participating in Bournemouth’s challenge have clocked up over 11,400 sustainable journeys and burnt 1,778,010 calories in just six weeks.

Individuals and teams from 70 local companies including AECC University College, Bournemouth University, Unicorn Training, Bournemouth & Poole College, and Nationwide have competed in the challenge, swapping to a more sustainable commute. Whether it was by foot, public transport, cycling or car sharing, the 752 amazing people who took part are estimated to have saved collectively a whopping £11,455.00!

Run by Bournemouth Council in partnership with Sustrans, Bournemouth Commuter Challenge was a free event which aimed to get more people travelling sustainably.

The challenge encouraged people to log their sustainable journeys, and share comments and pictures as they participated in the six weeks between 11 September and 21 October.

Among the comments, Cyclist Moksha D. enjoying the commute to the Royal Bournemouth Hospital during the challenge said: “It was so refreshing to cycle first thing on a crispy morning, seeing leaves colour changing!”

Jim M. commuting to Bournemouth University said: “I now travel from Weymouth to Bournemouth with two others thanks to the ‘Dorset Car Share’ Scheme. This saves me and my sharing friends money as well as reducing our CO2 impact, a win-win all round.”

Carbon emission savings were highlighted on the commuter challenge website, and based on the logged journeys, the impressive total CO2 savings for the duration of the six week challenge are over 9 tonnes.

Councillor Mike Greene, Cabinet Member for Transport, Cleansing and Waste said: “Swapping regular journeys to more sustainable modes such as walking, cycling, car sharing or using public transport helps remove vehicles from the road and reduces congestion.

“It is encouraging that so many people have embraced the challenge, and the results in these six weeks have been fantastic. I’d like to thank all of those who took part and hope that this is just the start for many of a more active, healthier commute.”

Six local companies have each won £100 to donate to their nominated charity and the overall workplace winner has been announced as AECC University College, who will receive a £5000 grant to put towards sustainable transport infrastructure.

Arvid Thorkeldsen, Vice-Principal Undergraduate Studies and Quality at AECC University College said: “We are thrilled to have won Best Team (medium) and to be able to donate £100 to charity. We’re also very pleased to have won the special £5000 Capital Grant to put towards sustainable travel infrastructure. Staff at AECC University College have shown a positive approach to alternative methods of travelling to work. The grant will really help boost our responsibility to staff wellbeing, to improve our facilities and our existing cycle to work scheme. The Commuter Challenge was enjoyed by all who took part and our commitment to sustainable travel will continue thanks to the generous reward.”

Prizes have also been awarded to individuals against a range of criteria and weekly challenges including most journeys logged, CO2 saver and cycle champion. Vouchers, fit bits and ipads were among the prizes up for grabs.