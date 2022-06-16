Unique Egyptian Exhibition to Mark 100 Years Since Discovery of Tutankhamen’s Tomb

With this year marking the centenary of the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamen in 1922, Barnsley is set to celebrate with a unique exhibition.

A new exhibition, TUT22: from Cradle to Grave, will open at Experience Barnsley in October to reveal why this part of Yorkshire is such an important ancient Egyptian outpost.

Curated by Barnsley-born Egyptologist Prof Joann Fletcher, and over two years in the planning, ‘TUT22: from Cradle to Grave’ explores Tutankhamen’s life during the 14th century BC.

The exhibition will blend traditional artefacts with mesmerising new technologies to lift the lid on the greatest archaeological discovery of all time. It will also tell the story of local people involved in the rediscovery of the famous ‘boy king’.

“We’ll be resurrecting the world of Tutankhamen using artefacts from Amarna, the city where he was born and raised,” explained Joann.

“It will be a sensory, immersive experience using augmented reality to tell the story of Tutankhamen from cradle to grave.”

Focusing on Tutankhamen’s birthplace, the exhibition features more than 250 ancient artefacts, including some never displayed before.

These are being loaned by Bolton Museum’s renowned Egyptian collection, first assembled by curators William and Thomas Midgley whose family came from Cawthorne, Barnsley.

The exhibition also incorporates the work of Barnsley-born artist-turned-archaeologist Harold Jones, whose excavations in the Valley of the Kings uncovered some of the first clues to the location of Tutankhamen’s tomb which was eventually discovered by Jones’ friends Lord Carnarvon and Howard Carter.

Jones, Carter and the Midgleys also share links to the artists and antiquarians within the Spencer-Stanhope family of Barnsley’s Cannon Hall.

Finds made by the Egypt Exploration Society and sent to Bolton under the stewardship of the Midgleys, the first curators of Bolton Museum, will be showcased as part of the exhibition.

“We’ll be combining digital technology and the results of scientific research to really bring the world of Tutankhamen back to life,” added Joann.

“This collaboration between Bolton Museum and Barnsley Museums is unique.

“There are incredible links to Barnsley and stories that have never been told. It’s a local history story as well as an international story and it really will help us mark the centenary in a very special way.”

More details about TUT22: from Cradle to Grave, which will run from October 22 to March 18 2023, will be shared later this summer. For full details of the current exhibition programme please visit www.barnsley-museums.com