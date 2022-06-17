Forty year anniversary of the end of the Falklands War remembered

“It is with great respect that I look back to that time and remember friends and colleagues around me.

“Forty years is a long time, yet that experience shaped the lives for those service men and women who returned. And of those who didn’t return, we remember.

“Devon has a long and proud association with the Armed Forces. And with a different war, waging in Europe, we remain committed to the ongoing support for service personnel, reservists, veterans and military families.

“On this anniversary of the end of the Falklands campaign, we remember those who fought and the impact that it had not just on service men and women, but also on their families.”