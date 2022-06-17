Make a difference to Cornish schools and become a governor

Cornwall Council is looking for the next group of people to become a Local Authority Governor for schools in Cornwall.

Governors play an important role in schools, setting the strategic vision and direction, approving the budget and holding the senior leadership team to account.

Local Authority governors are representatives of Cornwall Council and are expected to help the school improve and support the school’s ethos and mission.

Cabinet Member for Children and Families, Councillor Barbara Ellenbroek, said: “In volunteering your time, school governors are making a positive contribution to a school’s success and are therefore having an impact on the lives of its pupils, staff and the local community.

“In addition, the role can help to develop transferable skills that are useful in your working life.”

The Governor Services Team are seeking applications for Local Authority Governors to join governing boards of LA maintained schools.

Barbara added: “We would also encourage business owners to share this information with their employees. The skills and board-level experience people gain whilst being governors can be useful in everyday work situations.”

If you would like further information about the role, please email Governor Services governorservices@cornwall.gov.uk to arrange a chat and information pack.