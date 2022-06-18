Caring, creative finalists announced for You’re a Star Awards 2022

Shining a light on healthcare excellence, caring, creativity and problem-solving have emerged as key traits shared by finalists in this year’s You’re a Star Awards, which honour the outstanding work of staff and volunteers at Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust.

From non-clinical stars to front-line staff, the You’re a Star Awards 2022 finalists have been a source of life-changing work, innovators of high-quality service, sharing best practice to enhance patient care.

Shortlisting has been completed, after 96 nominations were received for the awards, across seven categories: Improvements and Innovation; Non-clinical Star/s; Service User, Carer and Volunteer Contributions; Team of the Year; Unsung Hero; Working Together and a new category introduced this year Equality, Diversity and Inclusion.

Hardworking Beatrice Yobe, Staff Nurse, is described by colleagues and patients alike as ‘an incredible nurse, with a genuine determination to care for patients to the highest standard’ and has been shortlisted in the Unsung Hero Award category for re gularly going the extra mile for the patients she cares for. Andy Arnfield, Library and Knowledge Manager also impressed judges with his kindness and the excellent guidance and support he provides to students working through their district nursing qualifications, often going above and beyond to ensure those in the infancy of their careers succeed. Dr Larteque Lawson, Consultant Psychiatrist stood out for supporting his colleagues and their personal growth and is known for being ‘so human, realistic, compassionate, kind and caring in his work with patients’.

The LRA App Development team have come up with lifesaving technology with the development of a ligature risk assessments app that can enhance patient safety and provide real time risk assessments; the team have been shortlisted in the Improvements and Innovation Award category. Other finalists in this category include the Oral Health Improvement team for their innovative Bradford Babies Brush Campaign to improve the oral health of young children within Bradford and Airedale; and Zenab Ougradar, Advanced Clinical Pharmacist, who has made significant differences to adults with learning disabilities across the Bradford district by making innovative changes that have enhanced patient care.

Finalists in the new Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award category include the Beacon Network; Leeroy Golding, Podiatry Team Leader and Wali Nazar, Patient Experience and Involvement Manager; and Bo Escritt, and Lisa Wright, joint Heads of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion. All three finalists were shortlisted for the pivotal role they play in ensuring that equality, diversity, and inclusion are central to the Trust, and all have contributed to creating a safe and inclusive workplace that helps foster a positive experience for all.

The Care Trust’s Wakefield Safeguarding team; Baildon Ward and the Dementia Assessment Unit impressed judges with their caring and supportive approach to work and have been shortlisted in the Team of the Year Award category. All three finalists in this category are known for their ‘can do’ attitude, going above and beyond to help colleagues and putting patients at the heart of care.

Barbara Wainwright, nominated in the Service User, Carer and Volunteer Contributions Award category, has been a volunteer walk leader for 10 years and her ‘Holmewood Walks’ are a lifeline, particularly for people living on their own. They are a beacon of hope in a community and help to reduce social isolation and provide mental and physical benefits to walkers. Barbara, through her walking passion, has an intimate knowledge of the area and finds inspiring walking routes, both urban and rural, and socialising continues outside of the group. Also shortlisted in this award category is volunteer Matthew Riley, known for being a friendly, empathetic and a caring presence. Matthew has supported people on Trust wards, listening to concerns to positively impact patients experience and care; and Penny Wild, Involvement Partner, has provided support for over 8 years to the Young Dynamos, a young people’s research advisory group within the Trust that helps to shape and influence services for young people.

Described as ‘one in a million’, caring and supportive Gloria Reeday, Service Administrator goes out of her way to help colleagues and patients and is a finalist in the Non-Clinical Star/s Award category. Joined in this category by the Clinical Administration Services team, who are known for their team spirit, ability to stay focused and ‘get the job done’; and Emma Greenwood, Freedom to Speak Up Deputy Guardian, who has been described by colleagues as ‘a great listener, who is compassionate and professional’ when supporting colleagues through her role.

Lisa Singleton, Community Team Leader for District Nursing and Helen Muff, Nurse Case Manager are finalists in the Working Together Award category and have been nominated for their work to enhance community care support and the experience and quality of care for people living in care homes, their families and their carers. The International Junior Nurse Fellowship was also shortlisted for creating leadership development opportunities for 100,000 early career nurses and midwives in more than 150 countries across the world. The 12-month fellowship programme, developed by the Care Trust and Mount Kenya University, is delivered virtually with Care Trust early career nurses and Kenyan student nurses, learning and sharing together to enable early career nurses to flourish. The Intensive Support team stood out for demonstrating compassion, resilience, and innovation through the pandemic, working tirelessly (often out of working hours) to provide the support that individuals, families and carers needed to prevent hospital admissions.

The awards, which take place later in the year, recognise the achievements of Care Trust staff and volunteers, the everyday heroes, that have gone the extra mile to support local communities. Each winner will receive £750 to support their ongoing professional work to benefit people who use Care Trust services, courtesy of the event’s main supporter, Bradford-based Sovereign Health Care. Other supporters, that help to make the NHS awards a reality, include Davric Construction Projects Ltd and P+HS Architects.

Carole Panteli, Interim Chair of Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust said: “You’re a Star Awards is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the work of our wonderful staff and committed volunteers, who work so hard, often going above and beyond to support the people of Bradford, Airedale, Wharfedale and Craven with their health and wellbeing. We are delighted to recognise how these incredible people make a difference to people’s lives every day.”