Changes to Building Regulations » Babergh Mid Suffolk

From 15 June building regulations are changing. These amendments have been billed as the biggest changes to building regulations for over 30 years and will have significant impact on those planning building works after this date.

The government is committed to achieving Net Zero by 2050 and as part of the initiative, the changes will ensure that new dwellings and buildings improve their energy efficiency as part of the Future Homes Standard.

What’s changing?

There have been updates to parts F (Ventilation), L (Conservation and Fuel) and a new regulation part O (Overheating). These three parts will work to improve the thermal performance of a building, ensuring buildings are safe and useable by occupants, whilst working to reduce emissions and improve their energy efficiency. The change in standards will likely have cost implications for projects, increasing the amount and cost of materials in order to meet the new regulations.

There is also the introduction of a new part, S (Charging of Electric Vehicles). This new standard will ensure that new and altered buildings are ready for the anticipated increase in EVs on the roads in the coming years.

When?

These regulations will apply to all applications submitted from 15 June 2022. Any application received before this date will be allowed to build to the previous standards so long as the build commences before 15 June 2023.

What are we doing?

We have been working hard to raise awareness of these changes with all our clients and customers. At the start of April, we held in-person seminars which welcomed over 100 attendees. We recently attended the Suffolk Show to raise awareness of the changes with the public and we’ve also been out and about presenting to some of our biggest clients and ensuring we have plenty of digital resources available to our entire community. We will be raising awareness digitally with bitesize/digestible social media posts in the weeks after 15 June as part of the wider campaign to raise awareness of the changes.

To find out more and to keep up to date with the latest information on building regulations please visit: BMSDC round-up

Resources

FAQ round-up from the seminars

Net Zero Carbon Toolkit

F&L Material Update

SBCG event round-up blog post