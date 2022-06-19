School sports partnership grows as Palatine Leisure Centre reopens



Posted on Friday 21st May 2021

Active Blackpool has outlined its upcoming plans as part of an ongoing partnership with South Shore Academy, which promotes physical activity and wellbeing programmes to students, their families and school staff.

Active Blackpool’s PE and School Sport Team has previously supported the school’s PE department by providing access to the Palatine Leisure Centre facilities. Palatine is set to fully reopen on Saturday 22 May following the completion of major redevelopment works featuring a number of improvements to the ground floor of the building, including a new entrance and reception area, renovated dry and wet changing rooms, a relined swimming pool and a new café and seating area.

As normal service resumes at Palatine Leisure Centre, the Active Blackpool team will also be offering after school sessions to South Shore Academy students, with lessons covering the likes of cycling, swimming and lifesaving.

Several other activities are available for the academy students to enjoy during the school day, such as the cycle track and 3G sports pitch. Active Blackpool is currently in the process of applying for planning permission and external funding which will enable floodlights to be installed on the pitch, improving the setup for students and local residents to enjoy. Extensive development works were also recently carried out on the school’s grass football pitch ahead of South Shore Youth Football Club’s remaining fixtures.

The work with South Shore Academy will also see a range of exciting opportunities created in the coming weeks, including holiday activity programmes and a new collaboration with The Football Association which will engage more girls aged 12 to 14 in community-based football. School football town teams, made up of children from Blackpool schools, will also be competing in regional leagues and cup competitions throughout the school year.

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said:

“We’re delighted to be able to build on our partnership with South Shore Academy by offering these new and exciting opportunities. “This school partnership will give students a chance to enjoy facilities and activities that they may not ordinarily have access to. These are activities that play a fundamental role in improving physical and mental wellbeing, as well as educational development. “The Active Blackpool team are always looking for ways to engage the community and encourage people to keep active. Opportunities for everyone have been scarce as a result of the pandemic and lockdowns, but we want people to return to safely enjoying our facilities and engaging in community activities such as organised sports. “We’re also thrilled to be able to fully reopen Palatine Leisure Centre. We hope people enjoy the improved facilities and thank everyone for their patience whilst the renovations were completed.”

Blackpool Sports Centre, Moor Park Leisure Centre and Palatine Leisure Centre all reopened to residents on 12 April as lockdown restrictions began to ease, with Palatine initially offering a limited service as upgrades continued.

Active Blackpool has also resumed its programme of exercise classes, which can be booked a week in advance via the Active Blackpool app or by calling 478474. For more information, visit the Active Blackpool website.



