Support Small Business Saturday this December



Posted on Wednesday 25th October 2017

Small Business Saturday is a nationwide campaign highlighting the benefits of using small businesses and promoting the importance of shopping locally. In previous years, the initiative has been successful in driving additional footfall to Bournemouth’s various trading areas. Bournemouth Council wants businesses to get involved and build on this success during the event on December 2.

Leader of Bournemouth Council, Councillor John Beesley, said:

“I am delighted that Bournemouth Council will again support Small Business Saturday on 2 December. We believe this day in the shopping calendar makes a huge difference to the local economy, creating an awareness and giving a boost to small local retailers and businesses who in turn are providing local shoppers with some great deals in the lead up to Christmas.”

“Small businesses enhance Bournemouth, provide great customer service and bring a diverse range of products to our various high streets.”

“We are supporting the campaign and encourage local businesses to get involved. This may be by offering exclusive discounts on the day, or incentives to seek out and visit local businesses. Let’s celebrate the importance of small businesses to Bournemouth, to their customers and to residents and visitors, and let’s really show everybody the benefits of shopping locally.”

Kimberley Nuttall from Simone Thomas, Hairdressers and Hair Loss Clinics said, “We are very pleased to promote and be involved with, Small Business Saturday, which celebrates the uniqueness and exemplar customer service that independent businesses on the High Street can bring.”

Lia Martin from Westbourne Business Association said, “Small independent businesses on the High Street are the backbone of suburban retail business, and bring a uniqueness to the shopping experience. Many are owner managed, and we always endeavour to put the customer first”.

If you run a small business in Bournemouth you can find out more and access the free toolkit of marketing materials at www.smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com.