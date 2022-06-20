New affordable homes starting to take shape on Ketts Hill

Work has started on a £1.3 million project to build seven new affordable homes aimed at helping rough sleepers in Norwich.

Councillor Gail Harris, Norwich City Council’s cabinet member for social housing, joined Andrew Savage, executive development director at Broadland Housing Association, at a ceremony to mark the start of work on the project, which is a joint initiative between the two organisations.

Norwich City Council has provided the land on Ketts Hill in the city, while Broadland Housing is constructing the houses. Combined with capital from Broadland, grant funding has come from Homes England via the Rough Sleepers Accommodation Programme.

The seven one-bedroom homes are being built with a timber frame design for speed of construction and to ensure low embodied carbon. Each home will have its own small front garden.

Councillor Gail Harris said, “This is the second joint homelessness project between the city council and Broadland Housing Association, which builds on the success of our first build at Lakenfields.

“The project team has secured funding from the Rough Sleepers Accommodation Programme, which will enable seven new homes to be built and also fund support workers to help the residents settle into their new homes. They will also provide the help each individual needs to live independent, happy and fulfilling lives.

“As at Lakenfields this site will soon provide high quality, affordable housing for those in desperate need of accommodation and support – another small development which will transform lives.”

Andrew Savage added, “This project builds on the continual partnership working between the City Council and Broadland Housing Association in tackling some of the most difficult sites and developments to bring much needed affordable accommodation to the city”.

“These much-needed homes will once again be built to the high quality standards we have for all our homes. These new homes, in the heart of Norwich on a disused piece of land, will ensure that more people leave the streets and can have a home to call their own.”

Norwich-based property and construction consultancy Ingleton Wood has been appointed to provide architectural and utility design services for the Ketts Hill development.

Chris Stammers, Director and Architect at Ingleton Wood, said: “We are proud to help shape the Ketts Hill project which will provide immediate support for those in desperate housing need across Norwich.

“This contemporary take on a traditional terrace will provide high-quality living accommodation in an attractive setting, with essential facilities for future residents. Ketts Hill is an exemplar of multi-agency collaboration to benefit the local community.”

The seven new homes, which are being built by local constructor H Smith & Sons of Honingham, with the timber frame manufactured in Norfolk by Timber Frame Management. The project will be completed in the Autumn of 2022.