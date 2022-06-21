Act as One Festival returns for the second year running to celebrate the work of the Bradford District and Craven Health and Care Partnership

The virtual festival begins on Monday 27 June and will run until Friday 8 July, it will celebrate the work of the health and care partnership projects across Bradford District and Craven.

The festival will have a wide range of sessions from innovation to perinatal mental health. It also includes a session from Syima Aslam, Chief Executive of the Bradford Literature Festival. There will also be a Recognition Day to follow, date for this will be confirmed soon.

Anyone working in health and care across the NHS, local authorities, independent care organisations or the voluntary and community sector can sign up to the festival. Individuals can do this by visiting the following Eventbrite link https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/act-as-one-33129306091

Professor Mel Pickup, Chief Executive at Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Place-base Lead for Bradford District and Craven Health and Care Partnership, said: “I’m delighted that we’re holding our second Act as One Festival for Bradford District and Craven Health and Care Partnership. This is an opportunity for us to really showcase and spotlight what’s happening at our place, not just locally, but regionally and nationally.

“The festival allows us to share learning and best practice, and there will also be a fun and interactive element to the festival by having the wellbeing sessions. We have a number of sessions, this includes the fantastic work that our Healthy Minds apprentices are doing around the prevention of mental health of children and young people, working in partnership with schools across the district.

“All sessions are free including the wellbeing boost sessions. If you work in health and care I’d encourage you to book onto the sessions. Colleagues from local authorities, independent care organisations or the voluntary and community sector are also able to sign up to the sessions.”

