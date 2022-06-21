Road realignment scheme due to get underway at Bovey Tracey
“Public safety is paramount so we had no choice other than to close the road to vehicles because of the instability caused by the landslip. The closure of the road has made it difficult for local residents, particularly those in New Park, who have faced an inconvenient diversion over the past couple of years. This has been a complex scheme to pull together and I’d like to thank residents for their patience. Please bear with us a bit longer while we aim to re-open the road later this year.”