Council seeks views on policy to address unsafe housing

Anyone who rents privately in East Cambridgeshire is being asked for their views on how the Council should address unsafe and substandard housing in the district.

The supply of good quality, affordable, privately rented accommodation is vital for the welfare of tenants, and to meet housing need.

East Cambridgeshire District Council is seeking the views of all members of the public on its revised Private Sector Housing Enforcement Policy, but would particularly like to hear from anyone who rents privately, landlords, lettings agents, and landlord and tenant associations.

The policy aims to raise the standards in the private housing sector, ensuring professionally managed and well-maintained homes are available for those who rent.

It also seeks to provide clear guidance for landlords and agents about their responsibilities for providing safe homes. When this is not the case the Council work with landlords to improve the accommodation and intervene when there is a risk to the health and safety of occupants, neighbours or visitors.

The policy has been amended following changes in Government legislation which gives the Council new powers to fine landlords who provide substandard or unsafe accommodation up to £30,000, as an alternative to prosecution.

Councillor Julia Huffer, Chair of Operational Services Committee, said: “Everyone has the right to live in a home that is free from serious health and safety hazards.

“Our aim is to raise standards in Private Sector Housing throughout East Cambridgeshire, working with owners, landlords, letting agents and tenants to achieve this.

“Your feedback will help the Council to ensure that its policies continue to promote the wellbeing of residents, provide clear guidance for landlords and agents about their responsibilities for providing safe homes, and have the power to fine or prosecute anyone who falls short of those conditions.”

Members of the public have until 15 August 2022 to complete a short survey.