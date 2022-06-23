Fuel bills over the winter

Date published: 27th September 2021

As the colder months approach some people may be concerned about how they are going to pay their fuel bills. Support is available to those who are in need of financial aid or advice regarding their fuel bills.

In the first instance if you think are not going to be able to afford your bills, the first point of contact should be with your energy supplier to see what support they might be able to offer with payment plans, Warm Homes Discount, addition to the Priority Services Register and help with grants for energy efficiency measures.

Some Food Banks are also able to assist in extreme circumstances for those who have been referred by an agency. They may be able assist with electric and gas payments, oil deliveries and may be able to provide other fuels such as Calor Gas, wood and coal.

These resources are limited and conditions apply to ensure that as many people in need as possible are able to access this support.

Norfolk County Council offer the Norfolk Assistance Scheme (NAS) to help people who are unable to meet their immediate needs or need practical support to set up home.

There are other advice services and grants which might be available to you. Citizen’s Advice Bureau provide guidance on payment plans and signpost where other financial support might be available.

Please seek help if you are struggling, if you are a housing association tenant you should contact your landlord to see if there is support they might be able to offer.

Always inform the DWP and NNDC Benefits team of any changes of circumstances as soon as possible. This will help shorten processing time and awards.

