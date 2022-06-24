Blackpool Cup football tournament – best in Europe!!



Posted on Thursday 23rd June 2022

The first ever Blackpool Cup – an international youth football tournament held at Common Edge Road sports fields has been ranked the no.1 best junior football tournament in Europe!

Out of 16 international tournaments organised by Euro-Sportring, Blackpool scores top spot with a rating of 95% out of a 100% for the quality of the sports facilities, tournament organisation, entertainment, transport and accommodation.

The event, held over two weekends, and sponsored by Blackpool Council and VisistBlackpool, was an outstanding success attracting over 10,000 visitors to the town and 900 teams from 5 different countries.

Feedback from the team coaches was first class:

“I’ve got to say the tournament was fantastic, pitches were amazing! We had 83 people on this trip and all loved it so much so that we are bringing a lot more teams next year and looking forward to it” Connor, Belfast Celtic FC, Northern Ireland “Fantastic weekend. Thoroughly enjoyed by all. Well done to everyone involved.” Gareth Dailly, Dundee East Girls, Scotland “Everything was very professional and run on time, 99% of the pitches were in great playing shape the best we have ever seen at a tournament very hard to find any faults” Niall Hunter, Cookstown Youth, Northern Ireland “Absolutely over the moon with the accommodation at the Blackpool FC Hotel. Staff were really nice and very friendly. Tournament was very well organised and ran very well” Dave Marsh, Redcar Athletic, England “We all had a terrific time and would happily come back in future….congratulations” John Mcewan, Gleniffer Thistle, Scotland “Excellent tournament, really impressed with the facilities and how the timings of matches were spot on!” Janet McCutch, Ballinamallard Youth, Ireland “Fantastic from start to finish. Can’t wait until the next one!”

Danny / Paul, Dundee United Sports Club, Scotland

Gavin McIntyre, UK/IE Sales & Tournaments Director thanked all the team who helped to make the tournaments a success “for the time, commitment and effort you have all given to supporting this year’s Blackpool Cup tournaments.

These results would not have been possible without your help and support, and I look forward to working with you all in preparation for the 2023 Blackpool Cup tournaments.”



