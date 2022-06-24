Bournemouth hits carbon target and stays in top three UK cities to tackle Climate Change



Posted on Wednesday 11th October 2017

Bournemouth Borough Council has achieved its target to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from its own operations by 34% three years early. Its Green Credentials Report, released last week, proposes a new target of a 42% reduction for 2020. This comes a week after the Council found out it was also one of only three UK cities to be certified as ‘compliant’ under the global Compact of Mayors scheme, for the second year running.

Councillor Mike Greene, portfolio holder for Transport, Cleansing and Waste said: “The Green Credentials Report sets out how the Council has reduced its own financial and environmental costs in 2016/17. This includes reducing carbon dioxide emissions by almost 40% since 2008, which amounts to a saving of £990,000 at current gas and electricity prices. I am proposing a new target of 42% reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by 2020, plus an aspirational target of 60% reduction by 2030, signifying a considerable step in the Council’s commitment to tackling climate change.”

This comes hot on the heels of the announcement that Bournemouth has once again achieved the highest standard for Compact of Mayors members. To achieve this, the Council must submit details of its emissions, targets and actions to the global community, along with 570 other locations worldwide. Bournemouth achieved the distinction of remaining one of only three ‘compliant’ UK locations – London and Manchester being the others.

Bournemouth, and the other Compact of Mayors members around the world, have made combined commitments that are equivalent to reductions of nearly one billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually by 2030.

Reducing energy use will help Bournemouth become internationally recognised as a Green Economy Leader – a place to live, work and visit, because of our fantastic local environment and our wish to help safeguard the global environment too.

Other environmental achievements noted in the Green Credentials Report 2016/17 include:

The Council’s own electricity consumption has decreased from 19,037 MWh in 2008/09 to 11,530 MWh in 2016/17, largely due to energy efficiency measures, and has saved over £900,000 at current prices

100% of hot beverages served in the Town Hall are Fairtrade certified, helping Bournemouth retain its status as a Fairtrade Town

Waste recycled from the Town Hall has increased from 8% in 2012/13 to 56% in 2016/17