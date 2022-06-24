Grandmother is jumping out of a plane to say thank you to hospital staff for saving daughter and grandson’s life

Angela Ebbon (54) is about to undertake a tandem skydive to raise money for United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity as a way to say thank you for saving her daughter and grandson’s lives.

On Thursday 24 February, Sadie-Marie Langton (29), Angela’s daughter, experienced complications during the birth of her son Theodore (Teddy). He was born weighing 7lbs and arrived two weeks before his due date. Teddy got stuck in Sadie’s pelvis during labour and during attempt at delivery by emergency caesarean section (c-section). The timely intervention of consultant Mr Sunday Ikhena, saved both mother and baby by delivering Teddy feet first.

Mr Ikhena, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist and Former Director of Medical Education and Associate Medical Director, said: “This was a very difficult delivery. Thankfully, this situation is rare and I relied on my many years of obstetric experience to deliver the baby safely. I am delighted to hear both mother and baby are doing well”.

Angela is preparing to take the plunge on Thursday 23 June and is currently £690 away from her £2,000 fundraising target.

Angela, said: “I just can’t thank the staff at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston enough. They saved both my daughter and grandson’s life! Especially Mr Ikhena, if it wasn’t for him we wouldn’t have them here today.

“I have always want to do a tandem skydive and this gave me the push, I needed to finally do it. I have chosen Thursday 23 June as it is Sadie’s birthday, so a special day.”

Sadie, who is from Coningsby, said: “The hospital saved mine and Teddy’s lives and thanks to them that I get to enjoy a lifetime of memories watching him grow up. I am so proud of my mum for taking on this inspirational challenge and raising money for the Trust.”

Gary Burr, Charity Fundraiser for United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity, said: “We cannot thank Angela enough. It is so amazing to see the public do incredible things to fundraise for the Trust. We are truly grateful and every penny raised will go to supporting those ‘extras’ that make such a difference to staff and patients.”

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity supports more than 750,000 people each year across the four hospital sites in Boston, Grantham, Lincoln and Louth, and supports our staff to deliver outstanding care to our patients, their families and carers. Find out more about the charity on the Trust’s website. You can find out more and support Angela on the GoFundMe website.