Celebrating Armed Forces Day at Activate Learning

Armed Forces Day celebrations began on Monday 20 June when the Armed Forces Day flag was raised at landmarks across Britain.

A day to mark our respect and appreciation for the Armed Forces

On Saturday 25 June, Activate Learning is celebrating Armed Forces Day, an annual show of support for the Armed Forces community.

Thousands of men and women serve our nation every day, protecting the UK, promoting peace and security, and fighting the ongoing threat of terrorism. Their work helps keep us all safe and inspires a generation to follow suit.

From troops to veterans, cadets and more, today is our opportunity to show them our respect and appreciation.

There are many events taking place across the country. You can find out more about Armed Forces events in your local community and how to take part.

Welcoming the Armed Forces to Activate Learning

At Activate Learning, we are involved with Armed Forces organisations throughout the year, as part of our commitment to embracing links with the local communities we serve and with the stakeholders representing them.

We are also proud to have Public Services students studying at our campuses, many of whom go on to have successful careers with the British Army, Royal Air Force and Royal Navy, and more.

Here’s how we’ve welcomed the Armed Forces on campus throughout the past year:

In June 2021, former Theale Green School pupil 2nd Lieutenant Dominic Perry-Brewer came in to share his experiences with Year 9 and 10 students. His inspirational talk challenged pupils to think about war and the role the British Army has as a peace-keeping force.

In November 2021, we celebrated Remembrance Day across our campuses, with several Remembrance and Freedom Services. Staff and students turned up en masse to pay their respects to the lives lost in armed conflicts throughout the years.

In December 2021 and February 2022, we were fortunate to host the British Army at two of our campuses, Bracknell and Wokingham College and Banbury and Bicester College. Representatives from the Army Elite Academy took part in an educational visit, speaking to students about the range of British Army careers available.



