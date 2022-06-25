Social media highlights: 2021/22 academic year

A reflection on the academic year via social media highlights from our online communities. From COVID-19 to culture shocks, 2021/22 has been another challenging, yet exciting and inspiring year for all our students and staff!

1. Marcus Rashford receives honorary degree at Old Trafford

We were proud to share this prestigious award for Marcus’ ongoing charity work and well-publicised campaign against child poverty off the field, as well as his outstanding sporting achievements on the pitch.