Telling stories about working in education, health and social care

Teachers, doctors and nurses will share their experiences of working in the professions at a free-to-attend poetry reading evening, open to all next week.

Public Sector Poetry is for people working in, retired from, or studying to enter education, health and social care or social work. It’s the brainchild of University of Northampton lecturer Korrin Smith-Whitehouse and is open to eligible people from across England.

Korrin is looking at how these public sector professionals can use writing poetry to explore their experiences of working in the public sector.

The second edition of collected submissions is now live and will be officially launched on Thursday 30 June at 7:30pm.

Founder and editor Korrin will discuss the project’s aims and reflect on the second issue of the journal and contributors to the Spring 2022 issue will share their poems.

Birmingham’s Poet Lauerate Casey Bailey will also be on hand to discuss his experience of guest editing the Spring Issue, and perform some poems inspired by his own work in the sector.

Korrin said: “I’m very happy to announce the launch event of the second Public Sector Poetry Journal that is open to all. It’ll be a fun evening of readings from people in the public sector giving valuable insight about their lived, working experiences and there will be discussions, following poetic readings, about how writing can inform our practice.”

Book a place at the event here.