Barnsley Archives reaches new highs with the cataloguing of Barnsley Mountaineering Club Records





23 June 2022



The records of the Barnsley Mountaineering Club, which were kindly donated in 2021, have been meticulously catalogued by the Barnsley Archives team for researchers to use.

The Club was founded in 1946 and organised monthly meets until it disbanded in 2021. The club walked locally at Wharncliffe Crags and the Peak District, as well as greater distance in the Lake District, North Wales or the Scottish Highlands.

Women were admitted to the Club on equal terms with men in December 1947.

The group was the catalyst for several romances and its records include several references to collections for wedding presents.

Its most famous former member is Andy Cave, from Royston, who joined in 1983 and went on to an international mountaineering career, as recorded in his award-winning book ‘Learning to Breathe’.

Now fully catalogued the records are available to see, free of charge, at Barnsley Archives at the Town Hall. The full catalogue is also available to consult online at www.explorebarnsleycollections.com/

Councillor Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Place, said: “Barnsley Archives host a whole range a fascinating documents and digital assets that offer an insight into our boroughs rich history. From every aspect of life including industry, sport, fashion, lifestyle and everything in between it is an incredibly important resource for Barnsley. We would like to thank the former members of the Barnsley Mountaineering Club for their generous donation that will be preserved for future generations to come!

For more information about Barnsley Archives visit www.experience-barnsley.com/archives