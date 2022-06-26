Croydon needs LGBTQ+ foster carers – Newsroom

Croydon is encouraging members of the LGBTQ+ community to join its strong and supportive network of carers.

During Pride month Croydon has been celebrating the important contribution that LGBTQ+ carers make in creating loving and caring spaces for young people, including sibling groups and children with additional needs.

Foster carers from the LGBTQ+ community can often use their own lived experiences to make connections with young people who may feel marginalised, bonding over shared or similar experiences to create a safe space.

We currently have 292 foster carers, but we need at least 30 new carers a year to meet the needs of children coming into the service. Croydon welcomes foster carers from all backgrounds – regardless of age, race, sexuality, or gender presentation – the only thing that matters is that you are able and willing to provide a safe home for some of Croydon’s most vulnerable young people and children.

“Croydon is proud to have the largest population of young people in London and some of those young people are extremely vulnerable. We have a wonderful fostering community in Croydon and during Pride month we want to recognise the important role that our LGBTQ+ foster carers play. We need more foster carers from all walks of life, so if you think you could offer a safe and loving home to a child or young person in need, please do get in touch and find out more.”

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon

As a Croydon foster carer, you will a have dedicated supervising social worker who will be your main support, a 24/7 emergency phone line, therapeutic and clinical support as well as peer support groups and ongoing comprehensive training.

So, if you’ve got what it takes to be a Croydon foster carer, get in touch for a friendly chat with a member of our team:

Call: 0300 222 2112

Email: iwanttofoster@croydon.gov.uk

Visit: www.croydon.gov.uk/fostering