Northleigh released from CDS contract
“We have listened to the community of Northleigh throughout this process and members of the CDS team and Airband have met with residents to reassure them their request would be looked at. We asked Airband to keep this part of the network build under review and to their credit they have taken the time needed to ensure a thorough assessment before reaching this decision. We wish people in Northleigh well with their project, but we must now focus on delivering full fibre broadband access to other communities within the contracted areas.”