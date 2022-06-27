Council launches new COVID grant fund

Date published: 27th September 2021

North Norfolk District Council have launched a new COVID grant, called the Business Recovery and Resilience Grant Scheme

The grant has been developed following the Council’s successful qualification for additional funding from the Additional Restrictions Grant Fund, one of a number of funds provided by the Government to support business during the pandemic.

The Additional Restrictions Grant primarily intended to support local businesses who may have not been eligible for some of the other Government COVID grant schemes. The Council was successful in distributing its full allocation before a recent Government deadline, and consequently has secured £760,000 in extra funding for the Council to continue to support the recovery of the local economy.

Over £126m in COVID support has now been awarded from the Council to local businesses.

North Norfolk District Council has been recognised nationally as finalists in two prestigious awards for outstanding delivery of grant funding, with nominations for The Public Finance Awards 2021 for Digital Finance Project of the Year and the Institute of Revenues, Rating and Valuation 2021 Performance Awards 2020-21 for Excellence in Innovation.

The Business Recovery and Resilience Grant will fund both capital and one-off revenue costs, with a minimum grant of £2500 and a maximum grant application of £25,000.

The scheme will provide funding to enable local businesses to implement changes and initiatives that will support their plans to invest, recover, sustain or diversify. The Council will also use the funds to provide a package of other support focused around Digitalisation, the Visitor Economy and the Care Sector.

Read the full Cabinet report

Cllr. Richard Kershaw, portfolio holder for Sustainable Growth said:

“Due to the successful programme distributing in excess of £126m to businesses throughout North Norfolk during the Pandemic we were able to secure a top up fund of £760k.

This was a remarkable achievement by Officers of the Council; as a result we are now launching a new discretionary scheme to support the recovery of the local economy.

I urge you to look at the scheme and, if you feel your business is eligible, apply.”

Applications will be live from 11 October 2021

Find out more about the Business Recovery and Resilience Grant.