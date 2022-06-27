Flying the flag for golden sands

Blackpool4 hours agoFlying the flag for golden sandsBy Regional News EditorIn Blackpool0 Post Views: 63All of Blackpool’s prestigious beaches have been granted Seaside Awards, it was revealed today.Source link Show More Previous Post Trust receives Silver Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Award Next Post Refugee Week 2022 in BirminghamRelated Articles Blackpool hosts its first Creative Market Mental health support in schools launches Heritage Open Days Are Back For 2021 Mirror Ball Sculpture heading back to South Promenade! Blackpool residents urged to #TestAndGo before enjoying the Euros Next phase of Talbot Gateway phase 2 underway