Join local businesses and #sayYEStoSEN



Posted on Thursday 5th October 2017

Leaders of businesses are being invited to a special afternoon this October to learn how to more effectively support people with special educational needs into work.

Hosted by local training provider of South West Regional Assessment Centre (SWRAC) and Bournemouth & Poole Councils, the aim of the event is to highlight the benefits of people with Special Educational Needs (SEN) as great employees and to promote the Supported Internship Scheme.

An afternoon tea will be served by students from SWRAC, Linwood & Montacute Schools whilst local employers Testlink, Piddle Brewery & Merley House share their experiences of providing work experience and subsequent employment to people with SEN. Guest speakers including Comedienne, Rosie Jones and Actor Jules Robertson will share their experiences and provide an entertaining insight into their lives and successes.

Councillor Nicola Greene, portfolio holder for Education & Children’s services said: “This event is a fantastic opportunity to encourage local businesses to seriously consider offering work experience to people participating in the Supported Internship Programme. It is really important that employers are aware of the Supported Internship Scheme and understand the benefits to everyone involved.”

The two-hour event will be packed with important information from local businesses already invested in the scheme and organisations such as Access to Work will be able to discuss how easy it is to obtain financial support to cover the cost of any work mentors or adaptations that may need to be made.

Adrian Gunner Principal & Managing Director at SWRAC said: “On both a personal level and as an employer I have seen excellent positive outcomes that are achieved through Supported Internships. The Programme can be a great business practice in that it can identify employees who are enthusiastic and reliable. It makes clear ethical sense and has the potential to change someone’s life. We are delighted to be involved in the Supported Internship programme and hope that other organisations will recognise the business and personal reasons to participate with us”.

For more information about the event or to reserve a space, visit www.supportedinternships.org.uk