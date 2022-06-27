New Covid wave sparks public health warning ahead of Cornwall’s holiday season

With Covid cases on the rise, people in Cornwall are again being urged to do all they can to protect themselves and others from the virus.

Local data and the Office for National Statistics (ONS) survey show the number of positive cases is rising swiftly. Currently 2.7% of the population in Cornwall are thought to have the virus.

It comes as thousands of people prepare to make the trip down to the county for holidays and festivals.

Residents and visitors alike are being asked to make sure they and their families are fully vaccinated against Covid, and to get the Spring booster if eligible.

People should also remember the basics to keep the virus at bay – wash or sanitise hands regularly, try to meet outdoors, if possible, keep indoor spaces well ventilated, wear a mask if you can in busy indoor settings, and don’t mix with people if you’re feeling unwell.

Rachel Wigglesworth, Director of Public Health for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said:

“Much as we’d all like to put the pandemic behind us and think that Covid has gone away, unfortunately it is very much still here and is once again spreading quickly through our communities.

“We’re not asking people to put their lives on hold again though and we want everyone to enjoy the summer holidays in our beautiful county. All we ask is that people remember to take those basic precautions that we know work against Covid, and perhaps most importantly of all, make sure you’re up to date with the vaccinations.

“This way, we can all enjoy ourselves this summer while protecting our most vulnerable residents and easing pressure on our health services.”

Cllr Dr Andy Virr, Portfolio Holder for Adults and Public Health and Emergency Department consultant at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, said:

“There is a perception that Covid doesn’t cause serious illness anymore but I can assure people that this is far from the truth. The virus is still causing some people to become very ill and sadly continues to cause deaths.

“I can’t stress enough that the best way for people to protect themselves and others is to get vaccinated. So if you haven’t already, book yourself in for a jab and get that Spring booster if you’re eligible. You can book on the NHS website or by calling 119. You can also find out where your nearest drop-in vaccination clinic is on the NHS Kernow website.

“I would especially encourage parents of children aged five to 11 to get them vaccinated as uptake for this cohort in Cornwall has been slower than many other parts of the country.”

For more information on Covid-19 visit the government website or check out the Council’s website.

Published on June 24, 2022