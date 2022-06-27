New strategy sets out how we’ll work together to tackle domestic abuse

Next week, Cabinet will be asked to approve the Domestic Abuse Strategy for 2022 to 2027, as well as the re-commissioning of domestic abuse services and the development of safe accommodation for people fleeing from domestic abuse.

It’s really important that anyone affected by domestic abuse can get the help and support that they need. Our Domestic Abuse Strategy outlines how we will work, together with our partners, to:

Provide victims of domestic abuse with the right support Prevent domestic abuse Guarantee a strong multi-agency response to domestic abuse Hold perpetrators to account and support them to change their behaviour.

We’re committed to developing our domestic abuse services in line with the government’s recent Domestic Abuse Act as well as local need in Barnsley. We’ve set out how we’ll improve the lives of victims, survivors and their children, support them to thrive, and help make Barnsley a place where people are safe from domestic abuse.

We already deliver services across Barnsley to support with domestic abuse, and the strategy, alongside the Domestic Abuse Act, shows that there is still more that we can do to support those in Barnsley. That’s why Cabinet will also be asked to approve the re-commissioning of support services as well as the procurement of a registered housing provider to provide safe accommodation to those fleeing domestic abuse. Read the Cabinet papers for more information.

Cllr Caroline Makinson, Cabinet Spokesperson for Public Health and Communities, said: “We’re committed to making sure that people can access the right support, at the right time, and at the right place. It’s really important that those who are in abusive relationships can access the help that they need and know that there is support available. We are already really proud of our domestic abuse services in Barnsley, and as we look to the future we want to make sure that they are the best that they can be to support anyone who is affected by abuse.”

For more information on domestic abuse visit barnsley.gov.uk/speakup or call IDAS on their free 24-hour help-line at 03000 110 110. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger from domestic abuse or sexual violence, please call 999.