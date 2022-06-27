Refugee Week 2022 in Birmingham

Birmingham, as a City of Sanctuary, is home to many refugees including those fleeing the war in Ukraine – and is hosting a range of events during Refugee Week.

The past two years have been extremely difficult with the pandemic, the Afghan crisis and war in Ukraine, so it is more important than ever to celebrate Refugee Week together.

The theme for Refugee Week, which celebrates the diversity, creativity and resilience of refugees, is healing. Birmingham is a City of Sanctuary and a place of welcome to all those seeking refuge.

Birmingham City Council’s Refugee and Migration team run projects that welcome and support people seeking asylum, refugees and migrants to Birmingham, and is supporting Ukrainian refugees through the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme.

Today is World Refugee Day – the Library of Birmingham will be lit orange, the colour of the Refugee Flag, from twilight until midnight to show the city’s support for refugees.

The council has partnered with Near Neighbours to organise a series of Healing Hearts sessions that bring together migrant groups with other community groups for arts-based healing activities. These sessions will promote understanding, acceptance and forge new friendships. Celebrations also include the Refugee Week Healing Party at Centrala in Digbeth on Thursday (23 June), which will feature a performance by the council’s workplace choir.

Little Amal will return to Birmingham on Thursday (23 June) as part of her New Steps, New Friends tour of England to mark World Refugee Week. Amal – a 11.5ft (3.5m) puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee – will walk from Victoria Square, through Paradise, to Centenary Square. She will meet different ‘families’ of relatives, friends and community groups, as part of this theatrical event celebrating Birmingham’s diverse population.

This event, which begins at 11.30am outside the Council House, is produced by Birmingham Rep and Active Arts, and supported by Birmingham City Council.

A full programme, with details of all Refugee Week events in Birmingham, can be downloaded from the website.