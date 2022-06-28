Coventry City Council takes first step towards ICR rollout – Coventry City Council

Coventry City Council has taken the first step in going live on the Integrated Care Record (ICR) and is now sharing adult social care data with health partners.

This is an important development that will allow other health and care organisations to view our records and ultimately help us deliver better, safer care for residents and service users. It is widely recognised that the sharing of relevant data in a timely and secure manner supports the delivery of effective care.

As well as our own data, Coventry City Council professionals providing care for a service user will soon be able to see corresponding health care records. These will be accessible to social care staff where it is relevant for them to do so as part of the direct care of service users. The data will be accessible from the following organisations:

GP practices within Coventry and Warwickshire

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust

South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust

Warwickshire County Council

West Midlands Ambulance Service University NHS Foundation Trust

And, as health and social care organisations in the neighbouring areas of Birmingham and Solihull and Herefordshire and Worcestershire are involved in a similar programme, our professionals will be able to view their data for the purpose of giving their service users direct care should it be necessary.

We’ll soon be rolling out training to those who need it as we prepare to go live with the Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Record (ICR).

Over the next couple of weeks, watch out for further updates about the programme, including implementation dates – and the training on offer to support you through the introduction.

In the meantime, if you’d like to know more, please visit the ICR web pages.